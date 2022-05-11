Wendy Williams Net Worth: American Journalist, Early Life, Career, Personal Problems, and Many More You Need to Know

A native of the United States, Wendy Joan Williams (born July 18, 1964) is a broadcaster, media personality, businesswoman, writer, and actress. Her nationally syndicated talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, has been on the air since 2008.

Prior to entering the television industry, Williams worked as a radio DJ and host in New York, where he quickly became known as a shock jock. The Wendy Williams Experience, a 2006 VH1 reality show about the events surrounding her radio show, chronicled her rise to fame as a result of her on-air squabbles with celebrities.

Williams’ other projects include writing several books, appearing in films and television shows, touring her comedy show, and developing her own product lines, including a fashion line, a jewelry collection, and a wig line. The National Radio Hall of Fame inducted Williams in 2009. On her 50th birthday, Asbury Park, New Jersey’s Wendy Williams Way was renamed Wendy Williams Way.

Infancy and Childhood

She was born on July 18, 1964, in New Jersey as Wendy Joann Williams. Thomas and Shirley Williams have three children, with Wiliams being the second.

Williams’ family relocated to New Jersey when she was five years old. At the age of 18, she graduated from Ocean Township High School. She attended Northeastern University in Boston from 1982 to 1986.

With a net worth of $20 million, Wendy Williams is a multifaceted American media personality and television host. Since 2008, she has hosted the nationally syndicated talk show “The Wendy Williams Show,” which has become a household name.

How Much Money Does Wendy Williams Make as A Guest on Her Talk Show?

It’s been reported that Wendy’s gets paid $10 million a year. On average, she makes $55,000 per episode of the show.

After a six-week trial run, the show premiered in July of that year. After seeing how quickly people responded positively to the talk show, Wendy was able to secure a deal with Fox to air it nationally.

To make the show available in 54 countries, BET signed an international contract with the network.

A Career in The Music Industry

WVIS in the Virgin Islands was her first professional radio job. Substitute DJ work at New York’s WRKS was her next step. Williams was hired as an afternoon host at Washington, DC-based station WOL the following year. Wendy quickly rose to the status of one of the station’s most popular full-time DJs, hosting the station’s most crucial drive-time shift. Wendy moved to NYC’s Hot 97 urban station in 1994 and stayed there until 1998 after the format changed. In 1998, she was fired and later hired by WUSL, a Philadelphia radio station. Wendy really found her stride at this station. She met her future husband and agent, Kevin Hunter, while she was living in Philadelphia.

Eventually, her show was picked up by several other networks and broadcast across the country. To help the station rise from 14th to 2nd place in the ratings, she discussed her personal struggles with miscarriages and drug addiction, as well as her breast augmentation surgery openly and honestly. A full-time syndicated 4-hour time slot on WBLS in 2001 brought her back to New York City for the second time. As a result of her wild interview with Whitney Houston, Wendy Williams became an overnight sensation on the radio. Rather than continuing her radio career, Wendy decided to pursue a role on television in 2009. The National Radio Hall of Fame had already recognised her work by this point.

What Does Wendy Williams Do with The Money She Makes?

As one of the most wealthy talk show hosts, Wendy Williams has amassed a sizable fortune. Below, you’ll see how Williams spends her millions in her penchant for the finer things in life.

Personal Problems and Divorce

As a result of hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease, Williams has spoken openly about her condition. At 5 months and a half into her divorce proceedings from her first husband, Wendy split from him.

November 30, 1997, was the day she married Kevin Hunter. In 2000, they had a son, Kevin Jr. Kevin was eventually promoted to manager of Wendy’s. Kevin Hunter has been accused of cheating on Wendy multiple times. On top of that, he was accused of being overbearing and physically abusive at various points.

Rumors circulated in 2019 that Kevin had a child with a mistress. This was around the time that Wendy revealed on her show that she had been living in a sober house due to a previous cocaine addiction. After 22 years of marriage, Wendy filed for divorce from Kevin in April of this year. As a result of these differences, the filing requested that a child support order be issued, as well as a property division order. It was in Livingston, New Jersey, that Wendy purchased a 6000-square-foot house for $2.1 million in 2009. Wendy sold this house for $1.475 million in August 2020.

According to a report published on April 24, 2019, Wendy had taken the step of removing Kevin from her personal and professional life. Reports claim she fired him from the show and hired a team of experts to protect her assets. She has severed all ties with the company and brought in a new boss.