Wendy Williams’ Former DJ Speaks Out About Her On-Air Behavior:’Everybody there’s Afraid to Talk’

October 26, 2020
Wendy Williams‘ behaviour on her series is currently causing concern in audiences.

The 56-year old Wendy Williams Show host sparked concern with Friday’s (October 23) incident of her series, since she seemed to stutter throughout her conversation throughout”Hot Topics.”

She incorrectly referred to Adele as”Hodel,” plus a few enthusiasts thought her breathing seemed labored. At one stage, a team member tried to intervene to receive her head on course throughout the section. She said that critics of all Adele have been”mealous,” before realizing she didn’t say”covetous” properly.

“I am in shock that they’d permit this to broadcast. I was uncomfortable for her since she’s obviously on a thing…. . Ugh,” one favorite remark on YouTube reads.

Wendy seems like she’s slurring her voice, something isn’t right,” wrote another.

DJ Boof, Wendy‘s former disc jockey, talked out in a remark on interpersonal networking on Sunday (October 25).

“Y’have zero clue what’s going on and everybody else there’s afraid to talk because they do not beg t discard their jobs. . This will play out awful. . I feel sorry for the employees and victims,” he also wrote.

