Wendy Williams’ Ex Husband Slams The Talk Show’s Series Finale

Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams’ ex-husband, slammed the production firm behind The Wendy Williams Show as the final episode aired. There is no justification for the way it has been handled in her absence, says Hunter, who was also the co-creator of her popular daytime talk show. Debmar-unceremonious Mercury’s dismissal without Wendy’s involvement was a “travesty,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight amid his lawsuit against the firm and its founders.

For the past 13 seasons, Williams has been on the radio. Her fan base is strong, he maintained, and she merited a better send-off. ‘It’s the first time in the history of talk shows,’ Hunter continued. In my opinion, there is no reason why Wendy couldn’t be a part of a larger celebration.” “I am sorry that the program’s viewers have to see it go down the way that it is,” he continued, “because I know the blood, sweat, and tears that went into making the show such a success.”

After Suing Debmar-Mercury in March for Wrongful Firing, Hunter Spoke Out.

According to a federal civil case filed in New York City federal court, Hunter was fired because of his marriage to Williams. Hunter was fired from his executive producer post just one week after she filed for divorce in April 2019, as previously reported by Radar Online. They have a son together, Kevin Jr., who is 21.

When the event came to an end on Friday, Williams’ ex stated it left him with a terrible taste in his mouth.

They Are Letting Wendy Go Out,” He Charged Debmar-Mercury With.

‘The programme has been mocked for the last two seasons, and the reasons for its tragic demise will be revealed very soon,’ he screamed, blasting the last two seasons. “We had to suffer all kinds of hardships… in our personal relationship for the sake of the business,” said Hunter, who thought it was a smack in the face. Looking ahead, he plans to take the corporation to court and is seeking at least $7 million in damages, as well as compensation for lost salary and legal bills. Williams, on the other hand, appears to be focusing on her own health and legal battles with Wells Fargo at this moment.

Right now, she’s been designated as her niece’s financial guardian.

