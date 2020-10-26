Wendell Pierce Clarifies Upcoming B.B. King Role Following Jazz Legend’s Estate maintains He’Misspoke’

Wendell Pierce Clarifies Upcoming B.B. King Role Following Jazz Legend’s Estate claims He’Misspoke’

Actor Wendell Pierce, 56, is putting the record right after he seemed to assert he had been carrying on a job as renowned Blues artist B.B. King.

On Monday, October 19th Wendell Pierce tweeted:

“We’re official. Planning has started on a movie where I’m honored to perform the fantastic, BB King. Humbled.”

He followed with another tweet stating:

“I assured BB King until he expired, and I’ll honor him and his imaginative genius. An American Idol.”

Even though Wendell Pierce was intent on honoring B.B. King’s heritage, the celebrity’s words did not sit well with the late artist’s estate. The chairman of B.B. King’s property, Vassal Benford, informed TMZ that they were”angry” Pierce made the statement.

Benford also said the information was false, which Pierce had been supported by King’s property or household . He went on to mention different men and women have been considered for the function, such as Kenan Thompson.

Benford reported no news could be official unless it originated in the property, also stating:

“I believe Mr. Pierce misspoke.” Pierce afterwards sent out a second set of tweets about October 22nd stating: “The Estate of BB King has asked I describe that the movie THE THRILL IS ON isn’t a biopic in the standard sense. It’s a dramatized version of a real life friendship story from the soul of the movie ROUND MIDNIGHT. The friendship of two musicians, one function as the King of the Blues.”

“As I mentioned before, and nothing else has changedI assured BB King until he died, I’ll honor him and his imaginative genius. An American Idol.”

Regardless of the emotion, based on creatives of this movie Pierce will soon be starring , he was not just in the incorrect. Michael Zanetis“The Thrill is On” manufacturer and co-writer maintained King’s property was conscious of this movie for many years. In addition, he stated there wasn’t an issue until today.

B.B. King is an American singer and songwriter and among the most influential blues artists of all time. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at 1987, that he was famous for his trademark solo music genre featuring vibrato and thick guitar sequences. King expired on May 14, 2015 after agreeing to heart failure.

