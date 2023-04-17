Benefits of Vitamin E for Your Heart, Lungs, Skin, and Hair!

What if I told you there was a vitamin that plays a role in boosting antioxidant status, preventing free radical damage, and naturally delaying the aging process? I’m referring to vitamin E and believe it or not, its benefits don’t stop there.

The majority of individuals are unaware that “vitamin E” is a collective term for eight different compounds, four tocopherols, and four tocotrienols.

It is found only in plant foods, including certain vegetable oils, nuts, cereals, fruits, and wheat germ. It is also available as a dietary supplement for those who require even more.

Vitamin E supports the proper functioning of numerous organs, enzymatic reactions, and neurological processes, among other benefits. Consuming sufficient amounts of this antioxidant vitamin, preferably from vitamin E-rich foods but also from supplements, may reduce the risk of prostate cancer, coronary heart disease, and moderate cognitive impairment, among other conditions.

Getting enough vitamin E appears to be particularly important for the very young (fetuses or infants), the elderly, and women who are expectant or may become pregnant.

Let’s examine the finest sources of vitamin E as well as the signs of deficiency.

Top 5 Vitamin E Benefits

It has been discovered that supplementation with vitamin E and consumption of vitamin E-rich substances are associated with the following health benefits:

1. Balances Cholesterol

Studies have shown that certain isomers of vitamin E function as antioxidants that prevent the oxidation of cholesterol. This is because vitamin E protects the body from free radical damage, which leads to cholesterol oxidation.

Tocotrienol isomers of vitamin E contain three double bonds that have a positive effect on cardiovascular health as a result of their ability to inhibit the activity of an enzyme that regulates cholesterol production/synthesis (named HMG-CoA reductase).

Tocotrienol isomers can also inhibit cell adhesion, thereby retarding the progression of atherosclerosis or the thickening and hardening of the arteries.

It is essential to observe that synthetic vitamin E does not appear to have the same health benefits as natural vitamin E. Too much alpha-tocopherol can interfere with the cholesterol-lowering action of delta and gamma-tocotrienols, the two most bioactive tocotrienols and those with cardioprotective properties.

2. Fights Free Radicals and Prevents the Growth of Disease

This can increase the likelihood of cardiovascular disease and cancer.

Certain isomers of vitamin E have potent antioxidant properties that can reduce free radical damage, combat inflammation, and oxidative stress, and thus help naturally slow the aging process.

Vitamin E supports the immune system, may play a role in cancer prevention, and protects against certain infections, according to scientific research.

Recent research suggests that for immune enhancement and antioxidant effects, the most effective isomers are alpha-tocotrienol, gamma-tocotrienol, and, to a lesser extent, delta-tocotrienol.

3. Restores Skin Damage

Vitamin E acts as a natural anti-aging nutrient in the body by fortifying capillary walls and enhancing the skin’s moisture and elasticity.

Vitamin E has been shown to reduce inflammation within the body and on the skin, so ingesting more of it may contribute to healthy, youthful skin. The antioxidant properties are also advantageous when exposed to cigarette smoke or ultraviolet radiation from the sun, preventing skin cancer.

The combination of vitamin E and vitamin C reduces the indicators of acne and eczema and reduces skin inflammation after exposure to ultraviolet radiation.

Vitamin E is absorbed by the epidermis layer of the skin and can be used to cure sunburn, which is among the primary causes of skin cancer. It can be used to treat scars, acne, and wrinkles due to its ability to accelerate cell regeneration. This improves the health and youthfulness of your epidermis.

4. Makes Hair Denser

Does vitamin E prevent hair thinning? As an antioxidant vitamin, it helps decrease environmental injury to your hair. Additionally, it can enhance scalp circulation.

Vitamin E oil prevents your scalp from becoming dry and flaky by retaining the skin’s natural moisture content. Additionally, this oil improves the health and vitality of your hair.

If your hair appears dry and dull, you can apply a few droplets of vitamin E oil to it.

5. Balances Hormones

Vitamin E can play a vital role in balancing your endocrine and nervous systems, thereby regulating hormones naturally.

Hormonal imbalances can manifest as PMS, weight gain, allergies, urinary tract infections, skin changes, anxiety, and fatigue. By balancing your hormones, you will find it simpler to maintain a healthy weight, maintain a regular menstrual cycle, and feel more energized.