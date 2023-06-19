Wellhealthorganic.Com: Benefits of Turmeric Tea for Your Health!

You can make turmeric tea by letting fresh or dried turmeric sit in water. It is yellow, orange, or golden and has an earthy taste with a spicy kick that people often describe as bittersweet.

The taste reminds me of ginger root, which makes sense since both turmeric and ginger root come from the Zingiberaceae plant family.

Turmeric tea is easy to make at home, and you can usually find turmeric tea bags in grocery stores and places that sell only tea. It’s also often on the plates of coffee shops and cafes.

Turmeric Tea Has Notable Benefits

Turmeric has been used in traditional medicine for hundreds of years to treat a wide range of illnesses. Scientists didn’t know why, though, until they found a group of polyphenol antioxidants called curcuminoids in turmeric.

Researchers think that curcumin is the most powerful of these parts. Human studies have shown that curcumin can reduce inflammation, treat diabetes, and protect cells from damage.

Most studies on the benefits of turmeric and curcumin, on the other hand, have used high-dose supplements instead of turmeric tea. Currently, no proof drinking turmeric tea has the same effect as taking turmeric pills. Studies on turmeric and curcumin pills can’t be used to figure out how turmeric tea will work.

Also, the body doesn’t absorb curcumin from turmeric very well, so the amount you get from turmeric tea is probably a lot less than the amount used in lab tests of concentrated turmeric supplements.

Still, turmeric tea is a healthy and tasty drink. And scientists are still trying to figure out how to use curcumin’s powerful health benefits. For now, turmeric tea probably won’t be able to fix any significant problems, but it could help your health in other ways.

Here Are 7 Things that Turmeric Tea Might Be Good For

1. A Good Way to Get Some Nutrients

Curcumin is the health benefit that most people talk about when they talk about turmeric. But it’s not the only thing that turmeric and turmeric tea have to offer.

You could use one teaspoon (3 grams) of dried turmeric to make one or two cups of turmeric tea. It also has:

26% of the Daily Value (DV) for manganese.

9% of the Daily Value

4% of the DV is copper.

2. Has Chemicals That Are Good for You

Bioactive compounds are substances that people need to stay healthy. Some of these are well-known, like vitamins and minerals. Others, like flavonoids and volatile oils, are less well-known.

Curcuminoids like curcumin are the most important bioactive compounds in turmeric tea. However, it also has hundreds of other bioactive compounds, such as volatile essential oils and many different types of vitamins.

3. Low in Energy on Its Own

Without milk or sweeteners like honey, 1 cup (237 mL) of turmeric tea probably has between 10 and 30 calories, based on how much turmeric you use and the type. So, if you want to cut calories from your diet, you could replace high-calorie drinks like soft drinks, juices, and wine with turmeric tea.

4. A Great Drink Before Bed

There is no energy in plain turmeric tea. So, it’s a great tea to drink late afternoon or evening, since it won’t keep you from falling asleep.

Plus, it goes well with other teas that don’t have caffeine, like chamomile.

But turmeric tea is often mixed with green or black tea, both of which have caffeine, to make a blend. Find a tea that doesn’t have caffeine if you want to drink turmeric tea without feeling jittery.

5. Could Be Good for Heart Health

In more than one way, turmeric and curcumin may help keep your heart healthy.

Studies show that turmeric and curcumin supplements may lower blood pressure and amounts of fat in the blood. Both of these can be risk factors for heart disease when they are too high.

For example, one study found that taking turmeric for 12 weeks or more greatly lowered the first number in a blood pressure reading, which is called systolic blood pressure. When your heart beats, this number shows how much pressure is put on your arteries.

In a different study, turmeric and curcumin supplements were found to lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and total triglyceride levels in the blood. Even though turmeric tea might not have as much concentrated curcumin as the pills in these studies, the results show that it could still be a good addition to a diet that is good for your heart.

6. Could Make You Feel Better

Scientists are also looking into how curcumin might be linked to mood problems and depression.

One or even a few cups of turmeric tea won’t have nearly as much pure curcumin as what the people in these studies drank, but it’s possible that turmeric tea could still affect mood in some way.

A hot cup of tea is a warm, calming, and soothing tradition for many people around the world. Some people might feel better just because of this.

You can drink a cup of turmeric tea at any time of the day: in the morning, after lunch, or before bed.

7. Can Be Used as A Dye Made from Plants

The curcuminoids in turmeric give it its bright yellow-orange color.

Turmeric’s color pigments are very strong, so they can easily stain teeth, clothes, and tables, among other things.

In some cases, that could be just what you need. Turmeric tea, or just turmeric mixed with water, can be used to color many things, like cloth or even eggs, without using harsh chemicals or additives.