‘We’ll see plans from Timo Werner’ – Frank Lampard backs Chelsea ahead right after most up-to-date blank vs West Ham

Werner skipped a 1-on-1 with Łukasz Fabiański and struck the woodwork as Thiago Silva’s thumping header and a Tammy Abraham brace observed Chelsea to victory around their rivals.

Following ending second best scorer in the Bundesliga with 28 objectives last period, Werner has scored four periods in 14 appearances considering the fact that a £47.5million transfer to Stamford Bridge but has not uncovered the net since November 7.

“I am not apprehensive,” Lampard claimed. “Just about every striker will want to be scoring aims – it is what they ultimately get judged on – and that’s why Timo was a wonderful acquisition for us for the reason that of the amount of objectives he scored in the very last several decades.

“Once again, a participant that is in a new league and we have to have time to settle but I believe that is not the full story with Timo. He’s having in positions frequently, he’s scaring groups and offering them a trouble. At the second it is just not really heading in for him. Breaking NEWS West Ham boss David Moyes has ‘nothing to redeem’ as a supervisor, states Frank Lampard

“The second that variations because he retains functioning difficult, we’ll see ambitions from Timo Werner for certain.”

By contrast, Abraham finished a operate of 5 matches devoid of a intention with a pair of poacher’s finishes in the space of two minutes to make the activity harmless.

The England worldwide was specified the nod in advance of Olivier Giroud and Lampard says the general performance will enhance Abraham’s confidence just after a challenging begin to the period.

“It’s superior for his confidence obviously,” Lampard claimed. “You have to operate for your objectives and he worked for them right now. He set a great deal of hard work in. I preferred him to be a handful and transfer, demonstrate power, move their back-line and I assume he did it.