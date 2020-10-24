“Welcome To Sweetie Pies” Star Ms. Robbie Posts Message Thanking Supporters Amidst Son Tim Norman’s Arrest:’I Really Appreciate all of the Love’

Ms. Robbie of’Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s’ Posts Message Of Gratitude To Supporters Amidst Son Tim Norman’s Arrest:’I Really Appreciate all of the Love’

The dear Ms. Robbie Montgomery of this hit reality series”Welcome into Sweetie Pie’s” is thankIng lovers and fans for their prayers beneath the current arrest of her son Tim Norman in relation with the death of his nephew. Ms. Robbie Montgomery‘s 41-year old boy Tim Norman was detained and charged with conspiracy theories at the alleged murder-for-hire plot against his own nephew, Andre Montgomery. The 21-year old was shot at March 2016.

Currently, Ms. Robbie gets taken for her Instagram to discuss a brief message along with a photograph of her seated at a booth of everything seems to be among the places of her Sweetie Pie’s restaurants sporting a pandemic-friendly mask and holding up her hands in the form of a soul. She captioned the picture:

I genuinely appreciate all of the love, prayers, cards, calls, and even messages,of service my loved ones and I’ve received from you . May God bless you .

At a really sudden twist of events, Tim Norman supposedly hired somebody to murder Andre Montgomery so he would receive his or her 450,000 life insurance plan. When he’s found guilty of these charges, Tim Norman may allegedly face either the death penalty or life imprisonment.

Despite this, Tim Norman entered an’t guilty plea and stays in jail awaiting a status hearing his lawyer John Rogers asked that he be discharged for his mom, Ms. Robbie, proprietor of the popular and renowned Sweetie Pie’s restaurant and also prior background singer for audio legends Ike and Tina Turner. The judge in the case, Magistrate Judge Nannette Baker, has allegedly not supplied a judgment yet on the bail request, is supposedly thinking about it, and also the status hearing is defined to happen on December 2.

We ship our thoughts and prayers to Ms. Robbie Montgomery and the remainder of her loved ones.