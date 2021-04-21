Weather forecast UK latest – Hottest summer for a DECADE with scorching 32C temperatures within weeks, experts predict

LA NINA IS HEADING TO THE UK AND WILL BRING WARM TEMPERATURES WITH IT

La Nina, a climate pattern, will play a large part in the potential spike in warm weather.

Jim Dale, meteorologist for British Weather Services, said: “There will definitely be some spikes of heat as we go into summer when I expect to see temperatures in the high 20Cs or even the low 30Cs.

“This is largely because of a balancing effect which, after the colder period of weather over the past couple of months, dominated by a northerly airflow, should revert and come from a more southerly direction.

“This will bring more in the way of hotter weather as we go through the end of spring and into summer.

“This summer could be up there with the warmer ones from the past ten years, it is more likely to turn out one of the warmer ones that to be cooler.”