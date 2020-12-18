Weather forecast now – Met Place of work ‘danger to life’ warning as Uk battered by rain and floods

WALES BRACED FOR Heavy RAIN AND FLOODING

Parts of Wales are braced for weighty rain, which could lead to flooding.

An amber temperature warning for rain has been in area since 9am this early morning, and downpours are probable to guide to flooding of properties and organizations. It’s attainable that communities could be lower off by flooded streets.

The warnings deal with Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea and Torfaen until finally midnight.

A yellow weather warning for rain is also in area for most of Mid, West, and South Wales and the south-west of England, which could also guide to flooding and is anticipated to very last until 3am on Saturday.

Sean Moore, obligation tactical manager for Pure Means Wales, mentioned: “The band of hefty rain spreading across parts of Wales on Friday and into Saturday is anticipated to convey flooding impacts and disruption to quite a few regions of South and Mid Wales.

“We are urging individuals to retain a near eye on climate studies and on the NRW web site for aspects on any probable impacts in their regions. We’re also advising to get added treatment when travelling as problems could be harmful.”