“We Can Be Heroes” Sequel Planned

Netflix has begun developing a sequel to Robert Rodriguez’s superhero young ones motion picture “We Can Be Heroes”.

The movie followed the small children of Earth’s superheroes who have to take on alien invaders who kidnapped their parents. It also integrated characters from Rodriguez’s before films “Spy Kids” and “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl”.

The streamer implies the movie contributed to record-location viewership on Netflix all through the holiday break Christmas 7 days. Rodriguez will return for the sequel. It is believed all over 44 million households will see “We Can be Heroes” in the movie’s to start with 28 days on the company.

Source: Heat Vision