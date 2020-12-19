Wayne Rooney’s son Kai, 11, symptoms Guy Utd deal as very pleased dad beams ‘keep up challenging get the job done son’

WAYNE ROONEY’S eldest son Kai has joined Manchester United.

Kai, 11, was pictured signing a agreement along with his beaming dad and mum Coleen.

5

5

He was also viewed keeping up a shirt with No10 on the back – the exact selection Wayne sported through a glittering vocation at Aged Trafford.

Former England captain Rooney wrote on Instagram: “Very pleased working day. Kai signing for Gentleman Utd.

“Hold up the hard operate son.”

Creating on her Instagram webpage, Coleen included: “Exclusive evening….. congratulations Kai. I really like you and I am so proud of you.

“Preserve making an attempt your ideal.”

Rooney starred for Manchester United for 13 years amongst 2004 and 2017, getting to be club captain in 2014.

He is the club’s file scorer acquiring scored 253 targets in 559 appearances.

Rooney, now 35, also received 12 key trophies for the Red Devils, together with five Leading League titles and the 2008 Champions League.

5

5

5

Regarded as one particular of the greatest players of his era, Rooney is at present player-supervisor at Derby County.

Considering that having more than the Rams at the stop of November, Rooney is so significantly unbeaten, with two wins and four draws in 6 matches in cost.

Kai is the oldest of the Rooney kids, with the pair obtaining three additional sons – Klay, 7, Kit, 4 and Cass, 2.

Kai has earlier proven some of his old man’s magic has rubbed off on him.

Previous calendar year a video clip of the youngster scoring an outrageous free-kick – and then celebrating with a FLIP – went viral.