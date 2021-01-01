Wayne Gretzky Hits His First Gap-in-One on New Year’s Eve

Exclusive

They don’t call him “The Fantastic One particular” for nothin’ — Wayne Gretzky managed to conclusion the yr on a large observe … by smacking a gap-in-one on New Year’s Eve.

The hockey legend had additional explanation to rejoice the finish of 2020 than everyone else, since he hit his initial ace on the golf course … on the signature par-3 6th hole at the Sherwood Nation Club in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Gretzky strike a 9-iron on the 140-garden hole, and even though COVID limits kept onlookers away from his large instant … phrase traveled fairly quickly.

We are explained to the world’s #1 golfer, Dustin Johnson, known as him from Hawaii afterward to congratulate him. Johnson, of system, is engaged to Wayne’s daughter, Paulina.

So, there ya go … the man who holds the NHL documents for plans, helps, factors and hat methods — along with a great number of other documents — is also as superior at golfing as his future son-in-legislation.

At least for just one hole.

Delighted New Year, everyone!!!