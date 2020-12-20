Watford sack Vladimir Ivic: Hornets find 10th supervisor in five several years

Ivic turned Watford’s ninth supervisor in 5 decades when he was appointed in August, but has gained his marching orders next Saturday’s 2- Championship decline at Huddersfield.

The 43-yr-aged coach took over soon after the Hornets had set up Hayden Mullins for the finish of their Premier League season that finished with relegation adhering to Nigel Pearson’s sacking.

Watford at this time sit fifth in the desk – just 4 factors off second-positioned Bournemouth in the race for automatic advertising again to the top flight – but a fourth league defeat of the time has sealed Ilic’s destiny.

Watford, who are now searching for their 10th manager in just five several years, reported: “Watford FC confirms the departure of head mentor Vladimir Ivic with rapid effect.

“The Hornets thank Ivic and his staff for their endeavours this period and wish them perfectly for long run good results in other places.

“No even more remark is offered from the club.”