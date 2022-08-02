Watermelon Hacks: Watermelon Hacks for Your Sweetest Summer Ever

Nothing quite satisfies like a cold, juicy slice of fresh watermelon during the longer, hotter days. You might also be shocked to see how many different methods (and variations) individuals have discovered to savour the season’s fruit. Although it’s not the simplest ingredient to work with, we’ve learned several tips that might help to ease the task and make it more approachable.

We asked Nicole McLaughlin, the star of Mom vs., to try out each of the watermelon hacks we’ve produced a list of the best we’ve found. But before we get started, make sure you are aware of the following when purchasing a watermelon: Choose a watermelon that sounds hollow when you tap it and has a light yellow spot on the skin (this indicates where the fruit laid on the ground to ripen). Once you’ve located the ideal specimen, wash it thoroughly before beginning to slice.

The “quickest” Method

This technique, which is referred to as the “quickest” way to chop a watermelon, requires a few covert cuts that should yield a pile of simple-to-remove cubes. Slice a piece of rind from the bottom of the melon after cutting it in half lengthwise to make a flat, solid surface. Make six long incisions in the watermelon, rind-side up, being careful not to cut all the way through. Turn it over one more and slice down the interior where the melon and rind meet. Slice the food into one-inch thick pieces and then the other. The watermelon should fall out in clean bits when you tilt it into a bowl.

The ‘easiest’ Method

We at MyRecipes love using this technique to make watermelon spears. Lay the watermelon flat after cutting it in half, then cut one-inch slices only in one direction. Turn the melon over and cut in the other direction while preserving the slices. This technique will result in properly sized watermelon sticks with rind handles. The rind can be readily sliced through with a serrated knife.

The Quarter Approach

A quarter could come in handy if you find yourself without a knife. As you slice, pull the quarter around the edge after firmly grasping it and cutting into the rind. We’re sorry to say that Nicole’s experience with this approach means we can’t give it a high ranking on the list.

The ‘mad Genius’ Approach

Dental floss might work better than quarters, which weren’t really effective. Cut the watermelon into four quarters with a knife. Next, take a few feet of dental floss (ideally unflavored), and tightly wrap it around your fingers to create tension. Run the floss down the melon’s bottom where the fruit and rind meet, then use the floss’s point to push down to the rind to form individual wedges. By Nicole’s standards, this technique is effective and a little more entertaining than using a regular knife

Using Popsicle Sticks

Food on a stick is consistently more enjoyable when it comes to summertime munching. The watermelon should first be sliced in half, and then 12 popsicle sticks should be placed across the top and sides of the skin. To make it simple to insert the sticks, Nicole cut tiny incisions with a knife. Make three cuts across, two lengthwise, and two across from there, leaving each popsicle stick with about an inch of rind in between. Each half of a watermelon will produce 12 slices on a stick.

Simple Popsicles

Simply freeze each slice using the aforementioned technique on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper before serving. You won’t even need a popsicle mould to make excellent, naturally sweet popsicles. Nicole was actually quite aback by how much she enjoyed this hack.

Jello with Watermelon

A watermelon’s rind can serve as a charming, sturdy mould for a jello bite (or jello shot!). Remove the fruit by halving the watermelon lengthwise and only keeping the rind. Jello should be prepared according to the directions on the package, then poured into the hollowed-out watermelon half. Slice the jello as you would a regular melon once it has fully set in the refrigerator. Use booze in place of water in the jello mix to create a great party truck. This clever hack works best with smaller watermelons. Take care to label it “Adults-only” nevertheless!

Shark Watermelons

This lovely bowl makes for a sweet presentation of summer fruit. Make a flat surface on which your watermelon can stand steadily and then cut a 45° to 90° slice out of it. The mouth of the shark will be here. Keep the rind of what you just sliced; it will later serve as the shark fin. Using an ice cream scoop, remove the fruit and place the melon balls in a bowl. By making little cuts along the rind’s surface, you can reveal the white inner rind by removing the green outer peel. To create teeth, cut out little triangles from the white rind. Then, using toothpicks, connect a triangle of the piece of rind you previously removed to the back of your shark to create a “fin.” Reposition the watermelon balls in the shark’s mouth, then add eyes by drawing them with a marker. With a little imagination, you could even create a watermelon “basket” using this technique.

Strawberry Cake

This watermelon cake is the easiest and lowest-calorie cake you can make. To create a level surface, slice off the ends. Then, using your knife, carve off the rind on both sides, leaving no white behind. Slice a uniform, “cake layer-shaped” slice from the centre of your cake, and then cover it with either freshly made or pre-made whipped cream as “icing.” You can use fresh mint leaves as a colourful and savoury “sprinkle” topping. This straightforward dessert is a cool and natural way to cap off a summer meal.

Pringles Are Able to Cut

Have you finished your Pringles can? You might be tempted to cut your watermelon with it. After great work, Nicole succeeded in cutting a Pringles-sized cylinder straight out of the watermelon’s middle and slicing it into portions that were each precisely round in shape. We can’t say this hack worked, but it probably wasn’t worth the effort!

Slushy Watermelon

Our final trick is a creative, if not particularly effective, way to make a watermelon slushie. Start by making a small hole in the watermelon’s top. The situation is a little more complicated now. A wire coat hanger should be cut off on one side, and then fastened to the drill’s head. Drill the hanger into the hole after it is fastened. Pour vodka into the melon once it appears to have been well combined. To create a pouring spout, cut the side of a plastic cup, then place it inside the opening. To fit the cup, you might need to make the hole bigger. Nicole thought this drink was a tad chunky and suggests making a traditional watermelon slushie in its place.