Watch the Heartwarming Celebrations of Joe Biden’s Presidential Win

It is a significant evening for Joe Biden, plus it is sparking a great deal of pleasure for those individuals who voted him in office.

Following much doubt as votes continued to emerge in days following the start of the election Nov. 3, that the former Vice President surpassed 270 votes from the electoral college on Saturday, Nov. 6, according to NBC News. He also unseated businessman-turned-politician Donald Trump as commander in chief and will grow to be the 46th President of the United States when dunked in January 2021. Together with Biden comes running partner and California senator Kamala Harris, that is going to be the country’s first Black and South Asian woman vice president in an historic triumph.

Stars who’ve supported Biden’s conduct for office, such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, John Legend and Viola Davis, celebrated the huge triumph on social networking. Fans were thrilled to visit Biden measure in the part after four decades of controversy below the prior reality star. Below are a few of the most fascinating posts about Biden and Harris’ significant accomplishment.