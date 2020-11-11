Watch the Gossip Girl Reboot Collection Photographs

Hey, Upper East Siders, we’ve got some interesting information to you: HBO Max’s expected Gossip Girl reboot is now underway. About Nov. 10, the throw — Evan Mock, Emily Alyn Lind, Thomas Doherty, Eli Brown, Jordan Alexander, Zion Moreno, Savannah Lee Smith, Whitney Peak, Tavi Gevinson, along with Adam Chanler-Berat — has been seen filming in NYC, and also the photographs can make fans of the first show entirely nostalgic. Not only are you currently sporting Constance Billard along with St. Jude’s school uniforms, but they are sitting on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. I really don’t know about you, but the photographs are increasing a lot of questions. Who are those new pupils? What is their story? And most importantly, who’s your newest Queen Bee?

So much, details regarding the brand new show and the figures are stored under wraps. Althoughbeing a huge fan of the first, that did not prevent me from assessing each and every established picture. 1 group shot indicates the throw sitting and sitting on the measures, while the other telling photograph reveals Jordan Alexander along with Zion Moreno placing a headband onto Whitney Peak. Maybe they are crowning the Queen of Constance? Read forward for more notions since you get pumped to the reboot, that can be anticipated to drop some time in 2021.