Watch The Avalanches’ new video for ‘The Divine Chord’ with Johnny Marr and MGMT

The Avalanches have today released their third studio album ‘We Will Always Love You’, and alongside it delivered a video for album cut ‘The Divine Chord’ alongside MGMT and Johnny Marr.

The music video, like much of the album’s concepts, centres around space and planets, while also featuring a small child camping and wandering in a forest.

It’s the sixth song from ‘We Will Always Love You’ to receive a music video, with the latest being ‘Interstellar Love‘ alongside Leon Bridges.

Watch the video for ‘The Divine Chord’ below:

‘We Will Always Love You’ hosts a colossal list of collaborators outside of Marr and MGMT. Denzel Curry, Rivers Cuomo, Sampa The Great, Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry, Karen O, Blood Orange and more all appear on the 25-track album.

To mark the release of the album, the Australian duo have announced a virtual live show to take place on Saturday December 19, taking place across three different timezones to accommodate for fans around the world.

In a cover interview with NME, the duo explained how they feel now they’re beginning to release music more regularly.

“Now we’re just a regular band instead of the band who made an amazing debut everyone’s talking about,” Robbie Chater said.

“I remember Tony said, ‘I just wanna be a normal band and put out records every three years!’”

In a review of the album, NME‘s Andy Price wrote that “the diversity of guest musicians, expertly woven music and compositional strength of the tracks on offer here add up to a journey well worth taking.”