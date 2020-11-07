Watch Michelle Obama’s Message to Joe Biden After Election Win

Michelle Obama has been”beyond ecstatic” to predict Joe Biden and Kamala Harris another president and vice president of the USA. On Nov. 7, the former first woman responded for their election success using the Instagram tribute and shared with several inspirational, energizing phrases to its future.

Joe and Kamala’s historical win is surely cause of celebration, but since Michelle so aptly put it, that really is”a first step” at the ideal direction. She educated Americans that winning an election won’t magically fix the nation’s issues. There’s an ongoing struggle ahead. “We have got to assure each other that our attention in this election will not be an afterthought, but the principle,” she clarified. “That is the way we can’t just feel this way at this time, but in the years and months ahead.” Read her complete announcement .

Michelle Obama’s Instagram Tribute to Joe and Kamala:

I am beyond thrilled my buddy Joe Biden and also our very first Black and Indian-American girl Vice President, Kamala Harris, have been led to restore a dignity, proficiency, and soul in the White House. Our nation needs it.

Thanks to each one you who pumped every ounce of your own hope and determination within this democracy within the previous four decades, registering voters, even bringing them to the polls, even keeping people informed. More votes have been cast in this election than in the past. It is for you.

And later we observe — and we must all take a minute to exhale after what we have been through — let us remember this is only a start. It is a very first step. Voting in 1 election is not a magic wand, and is winning you. Let us recall that thousands of folks voted to the status quo, even if it meant encouraging lies, hatred, insanity, and branch. We have a great deal of work to try and reach out to those people in the years ahead and join together on which unites us.

But we have also got to realize the road to advancement will remain uphill. We will always need to scratch and creep up toward this mountaintop. And just two years from today, four decades from today, there’ll once more be no allowance for error. We see today that we can not take even the smallest aspect of the democracy for granted. Each and every vote has to count — and each one of us should vote. As a nation, we ought to really be making it easier, much more difficult to cast a ballot.

Therefore it is up for us to remain engaged and educated, to keep talking out and marching . We have got to vote in greater amounts in the coming Senate runoffs at Georgia — and each single state and local election moving forward. We have got to assure each other that our attention in this election will not be an afterthought, however, the principle. That is how we can’t just feel this way at this time, but in the months and years ahead. It is the only way we will construct a country worthy of our kids.

My warmest congratulations back to Joe and Jill, Kamala and Doug — and every one of those who awakened when your country needed .