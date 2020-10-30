Watch Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest’s Really 2020 Halloween Costumes

Much Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest could not help but reminisce about Halloweens years ago.

After this past year the festivities will probably seem a little different since it is, well, 2020. However, regardless of the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the Live co-hosts along with the series’s magical team aided (firmly ) deliver their yearly TV Halloween bonanza to life once more on Friday, Oct. 30.

As is tradition of daytime chat show, the hosting duo spent the whole event dressed in a range of costumes, starting with quarantine’s breakout stars: Tiger King’s Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. From that point, they chose to station the distinctive trends of this calendar year, by the hit TV series Schitt’s Creek, for their literal twist about the NBA Bubble–for audiences at home in addition to a digital studio audience that dressed in costume.

between the drapes and themed pre-taped sections, the incident also tugged in our nostalgic heartstrings while enjoying throwback clips in Halloween reveals of decades passed.