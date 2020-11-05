Watch Kamala Harris Chat a Heartwarming Moment With Her Amazing Niece

Though no winner was announced in the U.S. presidential elections nonetheless, Kamala Harris is currently inspiring another generation to reach their dreams.

The senior presidential nominee informed her 4-year-old good niece,”You might be president” at a touching moment that’s reminding fans of those glass ceilings which are being destroyed from the early election.

Kamala’s niece, Meena Harris, shared with the movie Wednesday, Nov. 4, and also reveals her son Amara sitting Kamala’s lap to the pep talk, that Meena said continued”for like a hour.” From the movie, Kamala went on to state “You might be presidentbut not right now. You’ve got to be within the age of age 35.”

Meena additional on Twitter,”For circumstance my daughter would like to be equally president and also an astronaut.”

Kamala could eventually become the first female vice president, in addition to the very first Black and Black Asian American V.P., in case she’s along with presidential nominee Joe Biden triumph. At Wednesday evening, votes have been continued to be counted at the 2020 presidential race.