Watch Every Star in the 2020 CMA awards: Charlie Puth and More

It is the time of the year!

The 2020 Nation Music Awards have been in full impact, so the largest and brightest celebrities are pulling out each the stops. And since this season live broadcasting will appear slightly different because of the continuing coronavirus outbreak, actors are making certain it is one unforgettable service.

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, that are co-hosting the awards show at the center of Nashville, formerly told E! News tonight will be similar to any other.

The listing of actors alone are evidence. Case in point? Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay will sing their reach collab”10,000 Hours” Plus, Charlie Puth, Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and lots of others are going to take the stage after tonight.

As for your nominees? Nation music royalty and emerging musicians are all vying to get an award. But, Miranda, Carly Pearce and Lee Brice can rest easy. In the early hours, it was declared that they earned decorations before the evening.