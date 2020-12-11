Enjoy Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin cover The Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’ for brand-new Hanukkah tune series

Dave Grohl and manufacturer Greg Kurstin have actually collaborated to cover The Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’– the very first in a brand-new series of covers to commemorate Hanukkah.

In a video published to Twitter, Grohl is seen providing vocals and drums on the furious performance of the 1994 track, while Kurstin plays the tune‘s distinct secrets.

Sharing the track to Twitter, they composed: “As the only Rock-and-roll Hall Of Famers with a lyric about kugel, we believed it would be a shanda to not start this celebration with New york city‘s (and Abraham’s) finest … understood by some as Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego understood by their Imas & & Abbas as @beastieboys!”

It’s the very first offering of the task, which will see the set covering 8 tunes by Jewish artists, one for each day of the holiday.

” This year, rather of doing a Christmas tune, Greg and I chose to commemorate Hanukkah by taping 8 tunes by 8 popular Jewish artists and launching one tune each night of Hanukkah,” Grohl initially described of the task.

” With all the mishegas of 2020, Greg Kurstin & & I were kibbitzing about how we might make Hannukah extra-special this year,” he included a tweet. “Celebration of Lights ?! How about a celebration of delicious LICKS! So hang on to your tuchuses … we have actually got something unique coming for your shayna punims.”

The Hanukkah Sessions! comes as Foo Fighters prepare to launch their brand-new tenth studio album ‘Medication At Midnight’. The album is set for release on February 5, 2021, and the band just recently shared its very first single, the dark ‘Embarassment Embarassment‘.

” This is our Saturday night celebration album,” Grohl informed NME of the brand-new record just recently. “It was composed and sequenced in such a way that you place on, and 9 tunes later on you’ll simply put it on once again.”

Foo Fighters likewise just recently shared a brand-new brief documentary called ‘Times Like Those’, commemorating their 25 years as a band.