Watch Blake Shelton along with Gwen Stefani’s Sweetest Quotes About Every Other

There is little doubt about itBlake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are mad about each other.

In case you missed the major news, ” The Voice coaches supported throughout Instagram about Oct. 27 which they’re engaged and taking another step in their connection.

“Hey @gwenstefani Thank you for rescuing my 2020… Along with the remainder of my entire life,” Blake shared online. “I adore you. I heard that a YES!” Gwen added,”@blakeshelton yes ! .”

The personal proposal comes following the artists began dating all of the way back in November 2015. Ever since that time, the set was in a position to work collectively on The Voice and collaborate on big hits such as”Joyful Anywhere” and then”Go right ahead and Break My Heart.” And they’ve been in a position to share every other equally on social networking and in particular interviews.

One memorable moment was Blake remembered falling head over heels in love with the former lead singer of No Doubt.