Tyler Perry original shot into fame through his critically acclaimed point plays that delved into issues about, race, romance and everything in between. He also developed the personality Madea, and from there the rest is background. He has shot the loud, obnoxious and consistently hilarious grandma personality and made her a household name. After making the jump from the point to the monitor, he made plenty of movies starring his personality. Adding, Madea’s Family Reunion,” Madea Goes to Jail, Madea’s Large Happy Family, A Madea Christmas, Boo! A Madea Halloween, and Finally, 2019’s A Madea Family Funeral.
Watch All Tyler Perry’s Greatest TV & Film Roles
October 30, 2020
1 Min Read
