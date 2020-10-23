Watch Adele test an American accent from fresh’SNL’ teaser

Adele will make her comeback this weekend because the sponsor of this coming episode of Saturday Night Live, and today some short teasers for the incident have been published.

READ MORE: What we know thus far about Adele’s brand new album

In clips published to social websites, Adele is viewed introducing herself along with musical guest H.E.R. and SNL cast member Kate McKinnon — most donning masks.

From the movies, there is some confusion concerning that Adele is talking about when she states’H.E.R.’, also Adele does a fairly remarkable American accent in reaction to McKinnon’s, er, fascinating”British” one.

View the teaser under:

It has been nearly five years as Adele broke records along with her final record,’25’, also there have been several red herrings concerning when the followup is being published.

Back in February, she had been filmed telling the viewer in a buddy’s wedding “anticipate my record at September”. Nonetheless, in June which has been taken down following her supervisor confirmed new substance wouldn’t be published afterward.

Back in August, she reacted to a lover’s question on Instagram inquiring as soon as the record would fall, so which she stated”I frankly don’t have any idea”.

While we do not know when the record is going to be published however, it is reported that she is working with producer Raphael Saadiq onto it, along with John Legend.