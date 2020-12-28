Washington Releases QB Dwayne Haskins Just after Maskless Partying

Breaking Information

Dwayne Haskins has been introduced by the Washington Soccer Group … this immediately after he was caught partying it up without the need of a mask.

The announcement was produced Monday pursuing the team’s loss to the Carolina Panthers. The bad file this year — as well as Dwayne’s on-digicam COVID-risky screw-up, we envision — were being the last straw for higher administration.

Base line, the former very first-round draft pick is out.

Is this Dwayne Haskins? I actually hope not. These women are all carrying Washington #7 shirts yesterday and that undoubtedly does appear like #7 himself partying maskless past night time with strippers immediately after the game. pic.twitter.com/BxgHdjuiCe — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) December 21, 2020

@DCBarno

The 2nd calendar year QB unveiled a statement declaring, “My time with the WFT has unfortunately arrive to an conclude. I thank the crew & admirers for the opportunity to participate in for the group I grew up rooting for.”

He provides, “I just take total responsibility for not assembly the benchmarks of a NFL QB & will grow to be a far better male & participant simply because of this knowledge.”

Of program, Dwayne is likely speaking about the actuality he was not too long ago caught raging with strippers (sans masks or distancing) on the heels of his team’s decline to the Seahawks.

We have produced QB Dwayne Haskins pic.twitter.com/KRrWxWra7E — Washington Football Workforce (@WashingtonNFL) December 28, 2020

@WashingtonNFL

Not only that, but Dwayne just was not living up to anticipations following Washington created him its prime pick in 2019.

For its part, WFT management suggests they talked to Dwayne, and fundamentally claimed … it’d be ideal if they went their different techniques.

Now, he’s a totally free agent.