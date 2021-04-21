Warzone update time: What time is the Warzone update, Call of Duty Season 3 release time? | Gaming | Entertainment

Activision has shared its plans for its massive Call of Duty Warzone update this week, including what will be coming after the big Nuke Event.

As confirmed earlier this week by developers Treyarch and Raven Software, Verdansk is about to come under heavy attack.

Billed as bringing utter chaos to the map, gamers have been told that this week’s event will offer a unique experience.

So far, we know that the Warzone event will be happening in four chunks, with the first happening on Wednesday, April 21.

The Warzone Nuke event will begin at 10pm BST in the UK and Midday PST in the United States.

A message from Activision adds: “The situation in Verdansk has hit a critical level. It seems the combat zone has become too dangerous for even a Tier 1 Operator to survive in.