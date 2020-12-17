Warzone’ have been disabled pursuing glitch

Simply call Of Responsibility: Warzone has disabled its new assault helicopters adhering to a related substantial glitch.

Since the newest update for Warzone, gamers were ready to invoke a glitch where the new attack helicopter could be turned invisible. To do so, gamers could be revived after they were being downed employing the minigun on the helicopter, just after which the helicopter would turn into invisible.

Supporters have found the glitch to be reasonably activity breaking, as several squads have taken the glitch to obtain an gain in Warzone matches.

See the glitch in motion below:

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=Daz6ax-h2us

As a consequence, Raven Program has announced that “the attack helicopter has been quickly taken off from equally Warzone maps” and that “the car or truck will return the moment the linked concerns have been fixed”.

The developer also clarified that the assault helicopter has been disabled next the abuse of the glitch from specific players.

Read the complete statement beneath:

To explain, this alter is to fight the bug triggering gamers to show up invisible to some others.

— Raven Application (@RavenSoftware) December 17, 2020

The new update introduced a new map into Warzone acknowledged as Rebirth Island. It also marked its integration with Connect with Of Responsibility: Black Ops Chilly War as Year One started. New maps, operatives, weapons and game modes have been added, on leading of the very first Fight Go offered for the match.

Yet another bug has also appeared in Black Ops Chilly War where specified operators have been showing up naked. When afflicted, players will uncover their operative bare, bald and even missing their eyes.

NME not long ago reviewed Call Of Duty: Black Ops Chilly War, emotion that its “top-notch generation cannot mask its problematic politics” and “does not move out of the huge shadow forged by 2019’s Contemporary Warfare”.