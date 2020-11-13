Warnock Campaign Slams Attack Advertising From Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler As Senate Runoff Campaign Heats Up

Today the Georgia U.S. Senate race is headed for a runoff, the attack ads have begun to emerge.

Campaign officials such as Rev. Raphael Warnock, one of two Democrats competing to the chairs, states that his rival, incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler, has attacked him.

“These advertisements are unsuccessful and convey a great deal about Kelly Loeffler. An individual would think that the Senator could have something great to say about himself but rather she is resorting to the bottom of the attacks to attempt to salvage her effort,” said Terrence Clark, Warnock effort spokesperson in a statement.

At 1 advertisement, Warnock is assaulted because of his connection with Rev. Jeremiah Wright, a one time warrior to former President Barack Obama, that ran into controversy throughout the 2008 effort as soon as an older sermon of his surfaced where he stated”God d*mn America.”

Wright was accused of earning anti-semitic statements. Warnock has been an anti-semite and stated he has not defended anti-semitism.

“I am not yet an anti-Semite,” Warnock said through an MSNBC look on Thursday (Nov. 12). “I have never defended borrows remarks from anybody and Kelly Loeffler understands better.”