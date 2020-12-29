Warners Sets Initially 2023 Film Dates

Warner Bros. Photos has declared theatrical launch dates for 3 movies tonight and will release them directly to cinemas all over the world only, not together with a simultaneous drop on HBO Max.

The a few titles are George Miller’s “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel “Furiosa” for June 23rd 2023, Dave Green’s animated hybrid comedy “Coyote vs. Acme” on July 21st 2023 and “The Coloration Purple” musical characteristic on December 20th 2023.

Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, manufactured the announcement very clearly stating the lack of a simultaneous HBO fall as is becoming performed with the studio’s 2021 release slate and will be for upcoming 12 months only in accordance to their stance.

The announcement will come in advance of the to start with film to undertake the twin release approach, “Wonder Lady 1984,” arriving in each cinemas and HBO Max at the identical time. At presently only about 40% of U.S. cinemas are open.

The studio also launched a new poster for their impending “Tom and Jerry” film which you can see under:

Tom and Jerry are bringing their epic adventures to the streets of New York in their new motion picture, Tom & Jerry. See them in theaters and streaming on HBO Max – February 26. #TomAndJerryMovie pic.twitter.com/PrWAReQnSN

— Tom & Jerry Film (@TomAndJerry) December 23, 2020

Resource: Warner Bros. Pics