Warner Responds To Ray Fisher Exit

Actor Ray Fisher’s ongoing struggle with WarnerMedia carries on as the actor has posted a lengthy statement about his exit from “The Flash” even though WarnerMedia has swiftly responded to that publish.

Fisher’s hottest tweet statement confirms he is officially out of “The Flash” and that Cyborg’s role in the film was “much bigger than a cameo” as had been noted.

He then says he is alright with being eradicated from the film since his fight with DC Movies manager Walter Hamada is “a a lot much more vital contribution to the entire world.”

Fisher points out his problems with Hamada, alleging he believes that Hamada produced a “purposeful endeavor to undermine the Justice League investigation” and did so to safeguard his buddy and former co-president, Geoff Johns.

In the wake of the released complaint, WarnerMedia CEO Ann Sarnoff has stated to THR in which she absolutely backs Hamada and does not consider Fisher’s accusations:

“I consider in Walter Hamada and that he did not impede or interfere in the investigation. In addition, I have full self confidence in the investigation’s procedure and conclusions. Walter is a very well-respected leader, identified by his colleagues, friends, and me as a man of great character and integrity. “

Also, a spokesperson tells Deadline: “An in depth investigation was carried out by an exterior legislation company, led by a previous federal choose who has assured WarnerMedia that there had been no impediments to the investigation.”

Considering that previous July, Fisher has had challenges with WarnerMedia and has been making several statements on social media devoid of possibly evidence or specifics regarding the unique claims. On the flip side, the concluded investigation has also unveiled no specifics concerning accusations or conclusions, stating only that it is concluded and “remedial motion has been taken.”

