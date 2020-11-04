Clare Cashmore–a 32-year old athlete that has won gold, silver and bronze medals while competing four Paralympic Games–shared with the memories the movie brought up for the, too.

“‘Your arm is indeed frightening.’ ‘Your arm gets me feel ill.’ These are only a couple remarks I received growing up,” she composed within an Instagram article on Nov. 3. “As a shy child these remarks hurt ALOT and might knock my assurance. Now I simply feel sorry for its exact dumb men and women.”

She said viewing The Witches created her”really confused/upset.”

“Yes you might say it is good to see somebody having a limb difference in TV and over anything I truly need to find out more representation from the network,” she continued. “Nevertheless we need disabilities to…be more normalised and also be reflected in a positive light instead of being connected with being a frightening, wicked, witch”

“I understand a good deal of kids and adults that are born lost their hands and that I need them to understand that this doesn’t signify you,” she added. “Your limb gap isn’t frightening. Your gap is distinctive and beautiful and must be celebrated. Some might believe the limb gap community has been overly sensitive. But have you ever lived your life hoping to conquer a stigma”