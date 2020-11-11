unwittingly be up at the living room working in his or her fitness center.

On the previous eight weeks, most people have had to adapt to being in our own houses far more than normal –for example investing our barre studios because of our kitchens or health memberships for internet classes. And celebrities such as Kate Hudson, JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Maggie Q also have had to change their health routines following the Coronavirus pandemic.

Some favored workouts? Hikes, moving on extended runs, virtual Pilates sessions and also great old-fashioned intercourse. Yes, actually.

E! News requested celebs to show their preferred method to crack a sweat at this time, such as Whitney Port‘s go-to online teachers and Lana Condor detecting virtual reality is one of the most difficult workouts.