Walter Wallace’s Family Calls for Justice in His Inaugural Philly PD Shooting

October 28, 2020
1 Min Read
Walter Wallace's Family Calls for Justice in His Fatal Philly PD Shooting
FOX 29

Walter Wallace Jr.‘s Household is Talking out Within his Deadly shooting in the hands of Authorities in West Philadelphia… and among his sons is Attributing it on racism.

Walter’s mom and kids simply broke their silence following a night of violence in that town in the aftermath of Monday’s deadly shooting. Talking to reporters, his eldest kid choked back tears hoping to explain exactly what his father meant to him.

Subsequently he promised it pumped down to race accusing”white racist cops” of shooting his own dad, and lifting his fist declare”Black lives issue.”

@GrantB911/ / Twitter

As we reported… Walter has been taken by cops at 10 occasions, based on Walter’s dad. Police state Walter had been also wielding a knife, that appears evident in picture video of this episode.

Newsflare

Walter’s mother denounced the looting happening in town and called for justice. She claimed police know Walter’s emotional health difficulties, and dismissed her pleas to not take.

