Walkers groups up with KFC to release fried rooster flavour crisps

Superior news fried hen admirers – you can now delight in the style of KFC in a crisp.

The fast foods manufacturer has teamed up with Walkers to launch two new flavours of snacks impressed by their prodcuts.

Obtainable nationwide from Wednesday, January 13, you can pick out from two preferences: Walkers MAX Kentucky Fried Rooster flavour that includes KFC’s signature First Recipe, or Walkers MAX Double Crunch Zinger flavour bringing you a very little spice.

The crisps will be ridged for excess crunch and accessible in a wide range of measurements, which include 50g ‘grab bag’ measurement (RRP £0.85) and more substantial 140g sharing luggage (RRP £1.99).

Each individual bag of the new Walkers MAX KFC flavour crisps also doubles up as a 2-for-1 voucher, offering shoppers 50% off when they acquire two of KFC’s ‘Meals for One’ selection.

Despite the fact that places to eat are at present closed thanks to lockdown, the present can be redeemed by way of travel through or takeaway when a packet of the KFC x Walkers crisps is revealed to a KFC group member.

The voucher can be employed until July 31, 2021 if you want to wait until eventually restrictions relieve a tiny.

Katherine Cook dinner, Senior Model Manager at Walkers commented: ‘There are some points in daily life that just make ideal perception, and KFC-flavoured Walkers MAX crisps are a person of them.

More: United kingdom



‘With the irresistible, deep-ridged crunch of Walkers MAX put together with the flavour of KFC’s a great deal-cherished recipes, our new crisps make for the ultimate, satisfying snack when you are hungry.’

Hazell White, Senior Manufacturer Manager at KFC commented: ‘We’re so thrilled that two legendary models are at last colliding and we can bring our signature Kentucky Fried Hen and Zinger flavours to Walkers MAX crisps.’

Much more : KFC’s bucket-formed gaming Computer system is authentic and warms your wings in a ‘chicken chamber’

A lot more : KFC launches Christmas burger with hash brown gravy boat