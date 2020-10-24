Waka Flocka Thinks Trump Might Be much better Than Obama

Social media hauled rapper Waka Flocka later he indicated that President Trump is a much better president than Obama.

A chunk of Obama’s recent address at a rally for Joe Biden is doing the rounds online.

“Look, I expect this president needs full credit for your market he inherited and no blame for its pandemic he dismissed,” Obama says from the clip. “But you know what? The occupation does not work like that. Tweeting in the tv does not fix things. Making things up does not make people’s lives . You have got to really have a strategy. You have got to spend the job. And alongside the expertise to get things done, Joe Biden has definite policies and plans which can improve our vision into a better, wealthier, more powerful state to a reality”

One interpersonal networking consumer “Its those who actually believe Trump is a much better President than Obama…,” like a clown emoji.

Waka subsequently posted a giggling emoji prior to composing,”guess I am a clown”

