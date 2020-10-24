Entertainment

Waka Flocka Thinks Trump Might Be much better Than Obama

October 24, 2020
1 Min Read
Waka Flocka Thinks Trump Is Better Than Obama

Social media hauled rapper Waka Flocka later he indicated that President Trump is a much better president than Obama.

A chunk of Obama’s recent address at a rally for Joe Biden is doing the rounds online.

“Look, I expect this president needs full credit for your market he inherited and no blame for its pandemic he dismissed,” Obama says from the clip. “But you know what? The occupation does not work like that. Tweeting in the tv does not fix things. Making things up does not make people’s lives . You have got to really have a strategy. You have got to spend the job. And alongside the expertise to get things done, Joe Biden has definite policies and plans which can improve our vision into a better, wealthier, more powerful state to a reality”

One interpersonal networking consumer “Its those who actually believe Trump is a much better President than Obama…,” like a clown emoji. 

Waka subsequently posted a giggling emoji prior to composing,”guess I am a clown”

Here is how Twitter responded:

Breaking NEWS  Kentucky Attorney General To Get Armed Security Following Risks To Your Household

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Michael Turner

Michael Turner

Michael Turner likes listening to the song and different music from movies to web series. Michael is very passionate about his work and gives you the exact industry update on that.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment