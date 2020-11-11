Waka Flocka Responds To T.II Can Never Look Back on Anyone In The Streets!!

Entertainment

November 11, 2020
2 Min Read
Waka Flocka Responds To T.I: I Would Never Look Down On Anybody From The Streets!!

T.I. likely believed it was a great thought when he took into sociable networking to denote the violence from Atlanta — but his first words not merely mad King Von’s sister — however fellow Atlanta rapper, Waka Flocka.

“Atlanta is a gorgeous progressive city full of Black excellence” T.I. wrote. “We uplift one another and win together. Quit coming to kill each other. This sh*t is performed. Management.”

Most assumed that he was talking on the killing of King Von, that had been shot to death last week and Waka didn’t value T.I.’s information for those roads.

“I do not even understand how to put this, ayy appearance, never talk back on people once you formerly was the individual you speaking ” he explained. “I really don’t provide a f*ck precisely what the situation is. Ever. And I am referring to men that come in the roads, not n*ggas that state they did”

Waka lasted,”Bruh, I do not care how much I get in existence, bruh, I wouldn’t ever look down on anyone in the roads or whatever that they do in the roads since I know the legislation and lifestyle which arrive with it and once you realize that, a great deal of things you never supposed to discuss. You never. Merely saying. And a few folks call’it ai not growth. It ai not that.’ N*ggas understand exactly what they signed up to.”

Breaking NEWS 

King Von's Sister Accuses T.I. Of Allergic!!

Is he correct?

