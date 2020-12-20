Wack 100 Fights Off Two White Males Soon after Epithet Allegedly Hurled

Play video content Special Facts

The Game and Blueface‘s supervisor, Wack 100, squared up towards two white adult men and held his individual … this just after they allegedly hurled an epithet, which Wack suggests sparked the brawl.

Resources inform TMZ … Wack was at Primo Burgers in Lancaster, CA Saturday when he encountered a pair of fellas whom we’re explained to ended up burning rubber at the rear of him.

We’re told Wack asked them to end, as he feared they’d eliminate control of the automobile. The reaction we’re told he allegedly received from them in return — “Intellect your f****** organization [epithet].” Our Wack sources say the males proceeded to get out of their auto, at which issue Wack acquired out also … all set to defend himself.

It truly is essential to notice … the video does not have any epithets. You see the two fellas swing on Wack, who fends off their blows and strikes back … essentially connecting with one guy and creating him slide again on his ass and bleed a bit.

The other dude tries to come at him with a minimal rooster step, and Wack prepares to trade fists with him much too — but it looks like the combat stops there as much more individuals demonstrate up to see what all the commotion is about. They say they’re gonna get his plates, and Wack encourages it.

We are told Wack finished up leaving with out further more incident. Wack himself tells TMZ … “It is really great,” so it sounds like the fellas enable matters be on the road, sans any police involvement.

Enjoy video clip content TMZ.com

Of course, Wack is acknowledged to scrap each individual now and then — he obtained into a combat with Nipsey Hussle‘s former bodyguard, J Roc, final 12 months after some reviews Wack designed about Nip … namely, that he was not a true hip-hop legend like other slain rappers ahead of him.