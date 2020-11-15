WA Symphony Orchestra goes Christmas concert out of Langley Park into RAC Arena, December 12

WA Symphony Orchestra has transferred its annual Christmas concert in Langley Park into RAC Arena, together with just two spare, ticketed displays on Saturday, December 12, at 2pm and 7pm.

WASO’s renamed Christmas Spectacular will include WA favorite Lucy Durack as sponsor with 130 musicians and singers under the baton of youthful Perth conductor Jen Winley, also West End singing feeling Amy Manford and celebrity soprano Samantha Clarke.

Camera IconLucy Durack. Credit: Nik Babic

Sing-along Christmas strikes and unique effects will Offer COVID-safe amusement for the Entire family, together with Christmas classics Baby, It’s Cold Outside, What a Terrific World and Santa Claus is coming to Town, also appeared from The Nutcracker and Home Alone.

The creation will be a collaboration of WASO, City of Perth and Lotterywest.

“Subsequent to the year we have had, all of West Australians have the opportunity to come together and celebrate the durability of our neighborhood,” WASO executive manager-artistic planning Evan Kennea stated.

Camera IconAmy Manford

Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas had been”absolutely thrilled WASO has generated such a great outcome together with the Town of Perth to maintain a much-loved tradition living.”

Lotterywest CEO Susan Hunt stated Lotterywest has been”pleased to play a major role in encouraging and showcasing local talent, and supporting the relationship with Western Australians at this important time of year to get our families”.

Camera IconSamantha Clarke

The occasion remains free, however tickets will be needed with contact information taken at reserving to allow contact tracing.

Telephones are available from 10am on Wednesday out of waso.com.au or Ticketek.

For additional info, visit https://www.waso.com.au/concerts-tickets/whats-on/concert/christmas-symphony.