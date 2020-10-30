WA Symphony Orchestra extends Last Night at the Proms in Perth Concert Hall

WA Symphony Orchestra has sold out its promoted performances of the Last Night at the Proms following weekend, and it has included a Saturday night series, using a revised lineup of soloists.

Guy Noble repeatedly conducts the Yearly flag-waving celebration with favorites by Richard and Johann Strauss, Denza, Verdi, Puccini, Elgar and Wood in the Perth Concert Hall.

Also fronting the group is going to probably be soprano Naomi Johns along with tenor PaulO’Neill, together with all the WASO Chorus

Teen stunt feeling Emmalena Huning along with soprano Sky Ingram were initially billed but were not able to travel because of COVID-19 limitations.

The series is modelled on the finale of this BBC series in the Royal Albert Hall — held this season with no customary”promenader” viewer that gives it its title.

The sellout of 2 dates represents similar curiosity about live music displays that have been attracting capacity audiences across Perth, albeit beneath coronavirus limitations.

The recently advertised performance is . 30pm Saturday, November 7. Telephones at www.waso.com.au.

Perth Symphony Orchestra makes its debut in the Perth Concert Hall tonight using Mozart by Candlelight in the 7. 30pm. Telephones at www.perthconcerthall.com.au.

WA Opera finishes its conduct of Mozart’s Cosi fan tutte tomorrow in His Majesty’s Theatre. Telephones at https://tickets.ptt.wa.gov.au.

The following month, WASO will perform Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No.4 and Bruch’s initial Violin Concerto on November 20 and 21, in 7. 30pm in Perth Concert Hall; and Brahms Symphony No.4 and also Beethoven’s Emperor Piano Concerto on November 27 and 28, same time and location.

There’s also a maternity Symphony operation on Thursday, November 26, 11am, of Beethoven’s Egmont Overture and Brahms No.4.