Votes Still Being Counted In A Few Key States & No Winner was Launched In Presidential Election

Based on numerous media outlets, votes are being counted in a number of important countries without a winner was determined from the presidential elections. USA Today reports,

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has procured the crucial battleground state of Arizona. Biden also procured Maine, together with all its four electoral votes.

Meanwhile, the President Donald Trump had secured Texas, Florida, Ohio, Iowa, Montana, Idaho, Utah, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Louisiana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. Biden previously won Minnesota, Hawaii, California, Oregon, Washington, New Hampshire, Colorado, the District of Columbia, New Mexico, New York, Virginia, Vermont, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, Delaware and Connecticut.

As of 3am EDT now (Nov 4th), which provides Biden 238 electoral college votes and Trump 213. A candidate wants 270 electoral college votes to win the election.

Click To buy Your Tickets Click To buy Your Tickets

Early the afternoon, Trump tweeted:

“We’re up large, but they’re attempting to STEAL the Election. We’ll never allow them to take action. Votes cannot be forged following the Polls are closed!”

Joe Biden tweeted:

“It is not my place or Donald Trump’s location to announce the winner of the election. It is the Republicans’ place”

He lasted,

“We feel great about where we’re. We think we’re on course to acquire this election”

Who would you believe would win this election? Tell us in the comments below.