VoteAmerica To Hold ‘Faith And Politics’ Virtual Voter Outreach Event | National

Last month, VoteAmerica Established Your Ballot, Your Voice Speaker Series so as to give a voice to those That Are Frequently left out of Their Dialogue Within electoral politics.
Now, they are supposed to maintain a brand new digital event in hopes of raising voter turnout.
On Sunday, November 1st, in PM EST, VoteAmerica is currently holding a digital conversation surrounding politics and faith and if it is possible to revive religion and politics and also what has to be carried out to be able to achieve that.
“Religion and Faith have always gone for me for decades that the church was the sole location where folks that look like me might gather and explore the policies and issues which impact our daily lives.” Stated Aisha J. McClendon, National Outreach Director. “We aspire to increase comprehension through frank dialogue and constructive cooperation.”
“Our intention is to convene thought leaders that are doing the tough work locally,” the company stated, according to a media release. “The discussions aren’t always pretty, but they’re necessary and consistently educational!”
Your Own BallotYour Voice: Faith & Politics will comprise Rebecca Linder Blachly, Director of Government Relations, The Episcopal Church; Debra Cleaver, Creator of VoteAmerica; Rev. Dr. Frederick Haynes, III, Senior Pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church; Aisha J. McClendon, National Outreach Director for VoteAmerica; Carlos Moore, President-Elect of the National Bar Association and Managing Partner of The Cochran Firm; Rev. Dr. Otis Moss, III, Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ; Ross Murray, Senior Director of Education & Training, The GLAAD Media Institute along with a dedicated Deacon at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America; Rev. Omarosa Manigault Newman, Writer, Professor, News Commentator and First Lady of The Sanctuary in Mt. Calvary; Ran by Jamarr Brown, Director of Electoral Programs in re:electricity, using a performance by The Reverend Shawn Amos, an American songwriter.
so as to join the dialogue, click the link.
