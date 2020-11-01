VoteAmerica To Hold ‘Faith And Politics’ Virtual Voter Outreach Event | National

Last month, VoteAmerica Established Your Ballot, Your Voice Speaker Series so as to give a voice to those That Are Frequently left out of Their Dialogue Within electoral politics.

Now, they are supposed to maintain a brand new digital event in hopes of raising voter turnout.

On Sunday, November 1st, in PM EST, VoteAmerica is currently holding a digital conversation surrounding politics and faith and if it is possible to revive religion and politics and also what has to be carried out to be able to achieve that.

“Religion and Faith have always gone for me for decades that the church was the sole location where folks that look like me might gather and explore the policies and issues which impact our daily lives.” Stated Aisha J. McClendon, National Outreach Director. “We aspire to increase comprehension through frank dialogue and constructive cooperation.”

“Our intention is to convene thought leaders that are doing the tough work locally,” the company stated, according to a media release. “The discussions aren’t always pretty, but they’re necessary and consistently educational!”