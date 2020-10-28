Vote.Org Food Trucks Feeding Voters for Free in Polling Locations

Some Blessed voters casting their ballots are Becoming a Delicious reward — even Prior to election Outcomes — in the Kind of free tacos!!!

Here is the deal… Vote.org branded food trucks have been descending on voting websites via Election Day, supplying people braving the lines with totally free grub, voting and water rights information.

The snacks are all absolutely free to most voters, since the nonpartisan org is picking up the tab. We are told it costs around $15,000 to lease the food trucks 12 hours and then dish out countless foods.

The meals trucks are putting up shop in Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin… most of which are crucial battlegrounds which will probably choose who wins the White House.

We are advised that the trucks are giving off involving 750 and 1, 2 050 free foods daily… that is enormous, thinking about the coronavirus outbreak is growing food insecurity problems in communities that the food trucks are now serving.

Therefore, get out there and vote… totally free tacos and H2O are another incentives.