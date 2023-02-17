Troubleshooting Guide: What to Do When Your iPhone Voicemail Isn’t Working?

If your iPhone’s voicemail fails, you may miss out on vital messages. Because there are so many spams calls these days, the only way to know whether an essential call comes in without answering it is to put it to voicemail.

There are a few workarounds you may attempt if you aren’t receiving voicemails on your iPhone or the Phone app isn’t working properly. Hopefully, one of these methods will restore your iPhone’s voicemail and prevent you from missing any more messages in the future.

1. Clean Out Your Voicemail Box

If your voicemail box becomes too full, you may cease receiving voicemails. While most current iPhones have lots of capacity, voicemail storage is restricted and may rapidly fill up, particularly if you receive a lot of spam calls.

To remove old voicemails and free up space, go to the Phone app and choose Voicemail. While you’re there, press Edit in the upper right-hand corner and pick the voicemails you wish to erase.

After finishing, hit Delete in the bottom right-hand corner. Make a backup of your voicemails in case you need them in the future. This will free up space, and if this was the problem, you should be able to hear voicemails again.

It’s also possible that you haven’t set up a voicemail yet. Set up voicemail on your iPhone to prevent missing any more texts.

Not many individuals are aware that your carrier settings must be updated on occasion. This does not happen frequently, but when it does, it signifies that upgrading it will resolve numerous carrier issues. This includes not receiving voicemail messages on your iPhone.

Fortunately, changing your carrier settings is simple. To access your carrier options, navigate to Settings > General > About. If your carrier requests an update, you’ll be prompted to install it. Otherwise, you’ll just see your carrier’s details.

It’s critical to remember to be cautious with your carrier settings. This page includes sensitive information that should be kept secret to avoid it falling into the hands of the wrong people. This information should only be shared with your carrier or Apple.

3. Restart your cell phone service.

A fast reset of your cellular service can sometimes resolve certain voicemail troubles. This is especially true if your voicemails are taking too long to download. Receiving a voicemail notice hours after receiving a missed call from the same number is a solid sign of this. Turn your cellular service off and on again to address this issue.

You may accomplish this by turning your phone off and on again, or by entering and exiting airplane mode. After that, contact your phone from another device to see whether your voicemail is working again. If you received a voicemail, the problem was solved.

Also, we’d like to note that connecting to Wi-Fi might occasionally assist you in resolving this issue.

4. Make Sure Cellular Data Is On

In most circumstances, cellular data is required to receive voicemails. After all, voicemail is a carrier service, and being connected to data guarantees that your voicemails arrive. Cellular data is also required for the Visible Voicemail capability to function. You may read a voicemail here without listening to it.

If your voicemail isn’t functioning and you don’t have data switched on, turning it on may fix the problem. To enable Cellular Data, go to Settings > Cellular and hit Cellular Data. If you have a restricted data plan, you can lower your iPhone’s data use while still receiving voicemails.

5. Turn on Wi-Fi Calling.

If you reside in a region with poor cellular service, your voicemails may take a long time to download to your smartphone. A bad connection might sometimes cause missed call alerts to appear without your phone ringing.

If this happens to you, you can fix it by turning on Wi-Fi and calling on your iPhone. This improves your connection and speeds up the download of voicemails. It also improves audio quality and eliminates lost calls.

Go to Settings > Phone > Wi-Fi Calling to activate Wi-Fi calling. Once here, toggle on Wi-Fi Calling on This iPhone. When you connect to Wi-Fi, this will allow Wi-Fi calling. It’s free, therefore it’s worth keeping it on all the time.

6. Ensure that call forwarding is turned off.

If you have Call Forwarding enabled, your calls will be routed to a different number. While it is deactivated by default, it might be accidentally reactivated if you fool about with the settings. This is why you aren’t receiving voicemails if it is enabled.

To turn it off, go to Settings > Phone > Call Forwarding and toggle it off. Call Forwarding is not available on all carriers. Thus, if you don’t see it in your iPhone settings, it’s either because you don’t have it or because your carrier has disabled it.

This might be an issue if your iPhone was provided by your employer, as many employers would enable Call Forwarding.

7. Reset Network Settings

If your iPhone’s voicemail is still not working after the preceding remedies, changing the network settings may assist. This is also useful if you’re experiencing other network troubles, such as missed calls without your phone ringing or problems with mobile data.

Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset Network Settings to reset the network settings.

Resetting your Network Settings will not delete any data from your device.

8. Check Your Voicemail the Old-School Way

Visible Voicemail in the Phone app is amazing, but it’s not the only option to check your voicemail if it’s not working. If you’ve tried all of the above solutions and your iPhone’s voicemail still doesn’t function, you may need to check your voicemail the old-fashioned manner for the time being.

You may check your voicemail through your carrier by dialing your own phone number. To do so, dial your phone number, input your password, and then hit the pound key. If you don’t remember your password, the last four digits of your phone number are normally the default.

If you still can’t get in or are experiencing voicemail problems, call your carrier and ask them to change your voicemail password. You may also contact them to inquire about any other difficulties.

All Possible Remedies for iPhone Voicemail Not Working

The voicemail on your iPhone not working might be a major issue. Missing a critical professional meeting, or social function, or losing a potential customer might all result from not receiving a voicemail. Fortunately, there are various remedies you may attempt that will, in most circumstances, resolve your problems.

If your problems persist, there are ways to check your voicemail without using the Visible Voicemail function on your phone. As a final option, you can contact your carrier for more assistance. Hopefully, you’ll start receiving messages again soon.