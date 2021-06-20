Last week, Chinese tech giant Vivo announced that very soon the Vivo V21e 5G phone will be launched in India. Interestingly, now, the product page of the device has gone live on Flipkart. It will be the second V21 series phone to land in India after the Vivo V21 5G. The Vivo V21e 5G will be priced at a more affordable rate than the Vivo V21 5G.

Vivo V21e 5G will come with a slim and trendy design. It will be equipped with a 32 MP front camera for shooting selfies. It will be powered by 8 GB of RAM which can be further extended up to 3 GB through virtual RAM. It supports 44 W fast charging. The phone comes with a waterdrop notch display.

As per reports, it will come with a 6.44 inches AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution. In the rear, it has a 64 MP primary lens along with an 8 MP ultra wide lens.

Vivo V21e 5G product page has gone live on Flipkart

The handset will be powered by a Dimensity 700 chip. It will come with an internal storage of 128 GB and a microSD card slot. The handset will run on FunTouch OS 11.1 and Android 11 OS. Vivo V21e 5G will be backed by a 4000 mAh battery and it will come with an in-screen fingerprint reader.

As far as price is concerned, according to a tipster, Vivo V21e 5G with 8 + 128 GB combo will come with a price tag of INR 24,990 (which is around $337). It is to be noted that the Dimensity 800U powered Vivo V21 5G is now available at a starting price of INR 29,990 (which is around $404).

Vivo V21e 5G is expected to launch in India on 24th June.