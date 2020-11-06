Vivica A. Fox Claims Joe Biden’s Already Acting Presidential

Perform Movie Articles Exclusive TMZ.com

Vivica A. Fox States Joe Biden‘s Working circles round Donald Trump as It Pertains to being an Authentic Pioneer… and he isn’t even Formally the president-elect yet.

We obtained Vivica in LAX Thursday and that she informed our photog she is liking what she is hearing and seeing against Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.

Vivica says it is refreshing to watch Biden behaving like a real president by performing his part to assist the nation stay calm as people wait on border for ballots to be counted and a winner announced.

Perform movie articles Joe Biden / / YouTube

Biden and Harris received briefings about the coronavirus pandemic and market Thursday while votes were being tabulated in crucial states including Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania, together with Biden preaching patience and reassuring the people our democracy is still functioning, albeit slow and constant.

Vivica says it is a welcome change of pace after 4 decades of Trump, that incidentally, maintained claiming the pandemic could magically vanish after the election. The reverse’s occurring — ailments have been skyrocketing.

Vivica’s sounding presidential himself… she has got a solid message for anybody still panicking.