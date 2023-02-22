Vivek Ramaswamy’s Net Worth: What Is the Fortune of 2024 Potential US President?

You’ve undoubtedly already heard of Vivek Ramaswamy in the news at this point. The businessman from the US gained notoriety after billionaire investor Bill Ackman said that he “would run for POTUS and win!” The Republican who is Indian-American is probably close to announcing his intention to run for president of the United States in 2024.

According to reports, Vivek Ramaswamy would run for office with Republican Nikki Haley (Nimrat Randhawa), who just last week officially announced her candidature. According to Bill Ackman, the nation is “ready” to hear what Ramaswamy has to say. He is youthful, intelligent, and gifted, and he will pull in the majority to win. In a tweet, Ackman stated, “He communicates the unpleasant realities that many people think but are afraid to voice.

I am going to make a bold and early call. @VivekGRamaswamy will run for POTUS and win. I think the country is ready for his message. He is young, smart, talented and will attract the center to the right to win. He speaks hard truths which many believe but fear to say. https://t.co/agAPlqqlhq — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) February 15, 2023

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy, then? He is a wealthy businessman and the author of Awake, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Hoax, which has achieved bestseller status. The New Yorker designated the conservative businessman as the “CEO of Anti-Woke, Inc.” after the book’s publication in 2021. Let’s find out more about him, including his net worth and his Indian ancestry.

What Is Vivek Ramaswamy’s Net Worth?

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) cynic Vivek Ramaswamy. He frequently discusses the perils of “wokeism” and offers his opinions on socially responsible investment. In a speech that Ackman posted, Ramaswamy said, “The prospect of being labeled a “racist” has generated a new culture of fear in our nation – fear of losing your job, worry of your kids receiving a low grade, and dread of being a pariah.” His net wealth, according to celebritynetworth, is $500 million USD, which is sufficient to fund his election campaign, according to reports.

Full Name Vivek Ramaswamy Birth Date August 9, 1985 Birth Place Cincinnati, Ohio, U. S. Profession Former entrepreneur, author Wife Apoorva Ramaswamy Net Worth $500 million

Meet Roivant Sciences’ Owner Vivek Ramaswamy, Who Runs the Company.

I stepped down from my job as a biotech CEO to focus on a different kind of cancer – a cultural cancer that threatened to kill the American Dream that allowed me to achieve everything I ever have. This is personal to me. pic.twitter.com/7JwfUIAoWe — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) February 17, 2023

The 37-year-old businessman grew up in Cincinnati. His father was an engineer and a patent lawyer at General Electric, according to The New Yorker. He had a geriatric psychiatrist for a mother. Ramaswamy enrolled in Harvard for a biology undergrad program. He then graduated from Yale with a law degree. He entered the pharmaceutical industry and invested in biotechnology.

The Launch of His Pharmaceutical Research Company

The young man founded Roivant Sciences, a pharmaceutical research company, in 2014 after receiving his diploma. The New Yorker claims that the business brings in millions of dollars annually. Also, he holds the position of executive chairman of Strive, an asset management firm that works to persuade corporations to stay away from politics and social concerns.

Preparation for The 2024 Elections by Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy says he’s considering running for the presidency. His explanation for why says it all! Take a listen 👂👂👂 pic.twitter.com/pALnEb4Mrc — Jenna Ellis in the Morning (@JennaEllisAM) February 17, 2023

Despite the fact that Ramaswamy has not yet made an official statement, media sources indicate that he has already begun his election preparations. In the US State of Iowa, he has conducted test runs and fact-finding expeditions. Also, he has spoken at several gatherings and discussed his plans. He is attempting to determine whether his objectives have any political clout among Republican legislators, businessmen, and farmers, claims Politico.