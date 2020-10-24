Virgin River: Things to Expect from Season 2

We now have a couple thoughts of what we could observe when year 2 Virgin River lands on Netflix at November. From making forecasts based on the way season one stopped to gleaning insight in the book show the series relies on, we’ve got a few hints about where the series is (possibly ) heading. Season we left one with a heaping couple of cliffhangers — quite much with each personality — so we are interested if season 2 will handle those straight away or pull them outside. But below are a few of our ideas about what to anticipate in year two.