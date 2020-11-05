Virat Kohli Celebrates His Birthday With Anushka Sharma along with Team RCB

Virat Kohli is with no doubt among the most well-known celebs in the nation at the moment. The cricketer’s phenomenal increase in the last couple of years has shown him among the greatest players to ever step on the pitch. Virat turned 32 now and celebrated his special day at the UAE as he is occupied with the continuing IPL tournament .

Virat celebrated his birthday along with spouse Anushka Sharma and his group Royal Challengers Bangalore. A movie in the parties surfaced on the internet and immediately went viral about social networking. From the movie, Virat is observed cutting his birthday cake since Anushka and the remaining guests sing . The cricketer definitely appeared to be in a joyful mood because he gave mother to become Anushka a tiny flavor of this cake after clipping a bit.